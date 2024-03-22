Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Edison International were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.