Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Quarry LP grew its position in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KRNT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.