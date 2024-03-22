Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $819,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

MAR opened at $255.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $256.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

