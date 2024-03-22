Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $873,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9,866.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Incyte Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.