National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division's holdings in National Bank were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

National Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About National Bank

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

