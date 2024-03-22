PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PVH were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $137.97 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PVH

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.