Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Releases Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter.
Zeo Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEO opened at $6.21 on Friday. Zeo Energy has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $12.34.
About Zeo Energy
