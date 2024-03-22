Darren Robert Smart Sells 5,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total transaction of C$223,304.50.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$43.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$30.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

