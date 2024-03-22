Insider Selling: ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CEO Sells $90,207.04 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $90,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,933.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZeroFox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

