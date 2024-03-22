Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $98,317.56 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 72.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.