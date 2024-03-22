Dafna Sarnoff Sells 10,573 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

