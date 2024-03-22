Dafna Sarnoff Sells 10,573 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CarGurus Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CARG
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.