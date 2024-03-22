Insider Selling: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $109,942.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $556.28 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.96 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.