Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Purchases $123,465.45 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Ann E. Berman bought 57,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Immuneering Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 76.2% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immuneering by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 577,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 1,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 462,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

