Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.80 ($3.07).

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

