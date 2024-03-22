Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.27.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $344.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 12-month low of $253.03 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.