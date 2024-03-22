Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) COO Sells $149,297.40 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $149,297.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,093,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 316,128 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TARS. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

