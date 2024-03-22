Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) COO Sells $149,297.40 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $149,297.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on TARS. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.