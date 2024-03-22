Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $155,882.88 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.88.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
