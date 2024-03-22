Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $155,882.88 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

