First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Crespo Luz Sells 10,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.