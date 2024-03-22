Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

