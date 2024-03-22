NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.81 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

