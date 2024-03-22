Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $246.31 Average PT from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.