Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $276.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.37 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,261 shares of company stock worth $129,041,782. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

