Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Sells $192,466.12 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,623.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

