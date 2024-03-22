Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NMI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $31.31 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NMI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

