Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $364.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $365.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

