Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $41.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

