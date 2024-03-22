JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

