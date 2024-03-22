CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.55.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

