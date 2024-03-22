Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.19%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.