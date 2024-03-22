Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

