PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

