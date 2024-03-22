Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $83.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

