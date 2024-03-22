Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $151.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.01. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $151.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

