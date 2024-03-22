Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

MDLZ opened at $72.21 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

