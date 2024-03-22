Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $120.00

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,084,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $831,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

