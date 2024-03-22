Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $44.92 Average PT from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

