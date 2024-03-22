Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $3,094,267 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

