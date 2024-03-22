Redburn Atlantic Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Redburn Atlantic reissued their sell rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

NYSE SNOW opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

