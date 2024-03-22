United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Byron Surrett Sells 5,083 Shares

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Byron Surrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

