United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Byron Surrett Sells 5,083 Shares

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Byron Surrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PRKS stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $61.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
