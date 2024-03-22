Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $3,906,793.80 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.37 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $276.38.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

