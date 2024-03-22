Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells $401,644.84 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillenbrand

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.