Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 22,196 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,904,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 275,880 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

