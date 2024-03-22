Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.56.

H stock opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock valued at $222,698,127. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15,334.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

