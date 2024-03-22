Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Sells 28,583 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.14. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

