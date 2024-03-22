Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.59. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.