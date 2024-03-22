Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $12.95

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WU

Insider Transactions at Western Union

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WU opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.