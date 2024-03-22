Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $20.57

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMAX

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.05 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.