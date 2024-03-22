Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $560.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

HSBC stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. HSBC has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

