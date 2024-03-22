Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $32.00

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Stock Down 0.8 %

QURE opened at $5.19 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,947.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.