Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $308.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,260,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,005,454,000 after buying an additional 1,240,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

