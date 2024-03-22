Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,267,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.